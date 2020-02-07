Savannah woman shares wisdom, black history on 97th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There’s much history to be told of Georgia over the past near-century, and Savannah resident Sallie Mary Samuel, whose birthday falls during Black History Month, remembers much of it well.

“I’ve seen the good, and I’ve seen the bad,” Samuel told News 3. “I’ve seen them come, and I’ve seen them go in this lifetime.”

Even at 97 years old, the Liberty County native remains sharp — and the epitome of living black history. As she sat in her wheelchair at home reflecting on her 97 years of life on Friday, she told News 3 she can recall many of the 17 United States presidents she’s lived to see.

“I remember a few years of Hoover’s time,” said Samuel, whose family moved to Savannah in 1940. “And then it was [Franklin D.] Roosevelt; now, Roosevelt really got up and got the stuff started with jobs for the black people.”

Samuel, who was born at noon on Feb. 7, 1923, comes from a time when there were more horses and buggies on the roads than automobiles; she says very few people had cars when she was growing up on the farm her family ran.

While she said it was tough for people in Savannah to find jobs in those days, Samuel said her family was “blessed to survive through it all.”

“My mother worked seven days a week for $2 a week,” she said.

Growing up through a time of segregation, Samuel said “it wasn’t nothing nice,” but it was all she and her family knew.

“You couldn’t ride up front on the bus,” she told News 3. “You were liable to get hurt on the bus if you were stubborn [and didn’t give up your seat].”

Samuel also remembered being one of the first black women, including her aunt and mother, eligible to vote in 1942.

2020 marks 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“All the people — the white people or black — we all registered to vote,” said Samuel.

At that time, she says, she also received her social security card. President Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law in August 1935.

Samuel said she and her late husband, William Henry Samuel, made sure their eight children — all of whom Samuel says she was blessed to see reach the age of 50 — understood the importance of registering and exercising their right to vote, “because, at one time, we could not register to vote, the white or the black women.”

Her son was one of the first black students to enroll at Hershel V. Jenkins High School in Savannah in the early 1970s.

“My son said they had to fight every day. Every day!” Samuel said. “If not, he said the [white] boys would beat them up; they didn’t want us there.”

Samuel eventually got into a career in nursing for two Savannah doctors, where she says she was the only black staff member for a while.

“They told me I did a very good job,” she said, but it wasn’t always easy.

“A supervisor came in [one day] and said, ‘Sallie, I wish sometimes when those calls come in, you could hear how those people talk about y’all black people!’” Samuel said.

“She said it wasn’t fair to let me know.”

Given some of the negative experiences she’s gone through, it’s no wonder Samuel told a reporter in 2008 that she never thought she’d live to see a black president.

She says she stayed up all night to see if Barack Obama would win the presidency, and was “so happy” when he was elected.

In her 97 years, Samuel says she’s seen lots of change in the world, but there’s still work to be done.

“They have moved up a lot, but there’s still a lot to do for all of us to work together and go to church and all those places together,” she said.

“But you can ride that bus now,” she chuckled. “They don’t tell you to go to the back, you can sit anywhere you want to now, but there was a time that they’d beat you down,” she added in a serious tone.

For the younger generations, Samuel offered this wise advice: “Put God first, have faith and get your education.”

Perhaps the most valuable piece of wisdom she shared was to always treat others the way one wants to be treated themselves.

“And when your time comes, everything will fall into place, it sure will,” Samuel said.