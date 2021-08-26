Savannah woman sentenced for role in cash withdrawal scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Karen Dickerson, 52, of Savannah, received a federal prison sentence after admitting she “structured” cash withdrawals, which were part of a scheme to steal millions of dollars from other people’s retirement accounts.

Dickerson will spend over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Structuring to Evade Currency Transaction Reports.

Investigators say the scheme involved crooks gaining access to victims’ retirement funds and transferring nearly $3 million into various bank accounts.

Among the bank accounts was one Dickerson controlled.

Investigators say Dickerson made 22 withdrawals totaling $213,745 from her bank accounts.

Police say Dickerson knew she was helping launder ill-gotten proceeds when she made the withdrawals.

After Dickerson handed over a predetermined amount of cash, she kept the remaining amount of transferred funds as payment.

As part of her sentence, Dickerson also forfeited ownership of five bank accounts with deposits totaling $195,815.73 and was ordered to pay $644,915.15 in restitution.