SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A family living at Fraizer Homes says they noticed a mushroom growing out of their ceiling a couple of weeks ago. Then, on Wednesday morning, the ceiling collapsed.

“I walked out, and I see the whole ceiling on the floor, whole ceiling was just flopped on floor, splattered all over the walls and everything, and the water just running out of it like a water hose,” said Ebony Lee, who lives at Fraizer Homes with her three sons.

She says prior to the collapse, she had notified management about the issue, but she says they failed to properly fix the problem.

“It started on May 9, and all of a sudden the AC was cutting off, so I was complaining that the AC was cutting off, so they never came,” said Lee. “I was waiting two weeks, so we were out of AC for two weeks.”

That’s when Lee says the leaking began, and from there she found mold and even a mushroom growing out of the ceiling.

“After that, they still didn’t come out. They came out to just vac the water out of the roof,” Lee said.

Lee says she’s worried the mold is hurting her sons’ health. Two of her children have asthma and now her eldest also has bronchitis. She says he’s experiencing bouts of wheezing during the night.

“Knowing that these apartments were built in 1932, I don’t know what’s coming out of the ceiling, so I made them leave,” said Lee.

She says she is concerned about having her sons inside the home while repairs are underway, but she is still waiting to hear about alternate accommodations from management.

In a statement from the Housing Authority of Savannah, which oversees the property, they say they are… “In the early stages of a $4 million capital improvement project at Frazier Homes that will replace electrical components in all residential units, such as breaker boxes, smoke and fire detectors, power outlets, and GFI’s. additionally, HVAC systems will undergo a complete upgrade, which will address the cause of the ceiling collapse. Temporary living arrangements are being made for the family.”

Lee says they have provided a hotel for her and her sons through Monday while repairs are underway.

Residents living in the complex say they’ve experienced similar issues to Lee, and feel many of their concerns haven’t been addressed.