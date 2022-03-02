SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Vira Salzburn has been calling her mom every day. That may not sound that unusual to some of us, but her mother lives in Ukraine in the middle of a war zone.

“My parents witnessed explosions on the first day of the war, of course, it shook everybody to the core,” said Salzburn.

Salzburn has lived in Savannah for six years but says her parents and all her living relatives, including her grandmother, aunt and uncle, and cousins all still live in Ukraine. She has been calling or texting her parents every day and so far, the communication is going through. Her last visit home was in 2019 when she saw her family in the city of Lutzk in Western Ukraine.

“Yesterday I had a hard conversation with Mom. She told me to ‘take care of yourself’ because she said that she and my dad could die in this war,” said Salzburn. “Every conversation feels like potentially a last conversation so we’re trying to shower each other with love and tenderness and not knowing exactly what might happen. At the same time, I’m so proud of my parents.”

She said they have told her they will stay in Ukraine because that is their home.

“I am so proud of the strength and resiliency of the Ukrainian people,” she said.

“Right now it’s not just about Ukraine, it’s about the entire world. I was watching President Biden’s speech Tuesday night and it was so touching to see so many politicians there supporting Ukraine and wearing Ukrainian colors, blue and yellow,” said Salzburn.

“I think right now we are so fortunate to have President Biden and this Administration because I think the situation would be much worse for Ukraine if he wasn’t the man in power right now offering the support that he does,” said Salzburn.

Salzburn says she doesn’t have many political answers but she hopes people will work for peace. She told us she has been overwhelmed by support from friends in the city of Savannah.

For now, she reaches out to her parents each day and prays for their safety. And several times a day, she reads a Ukrainian poem she has displayed on her kitchen wall.

The poem says ‘Love Ukraine, love it the way you love the sun, the wind, and the grass and the water. Love it in the happy hours and during the times of sadness. Love Ukraine.’

“And I do love Ukraine,” says Salzburn. “With all my heart.”