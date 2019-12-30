Savannah woman competes in Miss Georgia pageant, wins Miss Congeniality

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local woman recently competed for the crown at the Miss Georgia 2020 pageant held in McDonough, Georgia.

Rashaun “Shaunii” Rawls, a Savannah native, went up against 56 other pageant participants in the competition earlier this month.

The ladies participated in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories.

Rawls, who works as a social media director for Rawls Reality and runs her own company called Rawls Digital, tells News 3 it was “truly fun” to participate in the pageant.

“I met so many girls and had so many opportunities where I was able to meet with different modeling agencies as well, so it was fun to be part of that,” she said.

While Rawls didn’t win the Miss Georgia crown, she was awarded the title of Miss Congeniality by her pageant peers.

News 3 sat down with Rawls to hear more about the experience.

News 3: Have you participated in any pageants in the past?

Rashaun Rawls: “Yes I have, I actually represented the state of Georgia in the Miss Black USA organization, and this is my first time in the Miss USA organization.”

What was it like participating in the Miss Georgia pageant?

Rawls: “I was in shock to see so many dynamic individuals representing their city and the state of Georgia. They were awesome, they were beautiful and unique.

“The interview category was definitely fun, I can say that! It really challenged me to be the best version of myself.”

How did you feel about being chosen as Miss Congeniality?

Rawls: “When I won, I honestly felt as though I won the entire pageant, which was so funny if you see my expression on the videos. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’

“To have the girls choose me as their Miss Congeniality to represent the state of Georgia in the Miss Universe organization was amazing! It reassured me and it reminded me of my mission to reach abundance within legacy and success.

“I’ve changed my last name into an acronym because of my biggest influence, and he told me, ‘hey, you need to make an acronym for your life,’ and I changed it to ‘Reaching Abundance Within Legacy and Success.’

“It guided me to show me that success is from within, and we have so many girls right now, so many women who are trying to be just pretty. Well, why not be strong, pretty kind, pretty smart, and live the life that you want to live?”

What did your friends and family think of you competing in the pageant?

Rawls: My family, friends, sponsors and my Rawls Realty family, they challenged me to find my inner Beyonce! They reminded me that I needed to continue to love the person that I am, because I fought so hard to become her.

“Being a part of a pageant, it’s hard. We’re on the stage, we’re being judged and then we’re being watched by so many people across the world. Just the state of Georgia was being watched by people in India, which was so fun to hear about.



“It’s challenging. But you’re reminded, especially among the dynamic women that you are competing against, that you’re important too. You’re worthy and you’re valuable, and no one can dim your light if you believe that your light cannot be dimmed.

Would you compete again?

Rawls: “I’m definitely looking forward to it. In the words of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, she said to take up space, and I am challenging myself to do that.”

Recently, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss World were crowned, and they were all black women. What are your thoughts on this as a black woman who has competed?

Rawls: “It was awesome to see that, especially in this day and age, where we need to not only have a conversation about diversity and inclusion, but also execute it. That’s what we need to do: start the conversation and execute the mission.”

Tell us about what you do in your professional life.

Rawls: I am the digital media director of one of the largest non-franchised real estate firms in the state of Georgia, which is Rawls Realty. I am so happy to be able to direct 60+ agents and their digital media needs, as well as their social media.

“I run my own company called Rawls Digital, where I digitally brand speakers, authors and influencers who want to build their digital legacy. That is so vital to me, living in a digital space right now.

“I also have a Facebook vlog called ‘Women’s Stories,’ where I do short films about women who are overcoming diversity. My mission in life is to continue to be a change agent in filmmaking and digital media, and to guide women and teach them how to film and be digital leaders.”

What advice would you offer other women who are considering participating in a pageant?

Rawls: “Adversity, someone disliking you, someone excluding you does not dim your light when you believe that your light cannot be contained.”