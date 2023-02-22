SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman has been charged with driving under the influence following a crash involving a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) vehicle over the weekend.

According to an incident from GSP, on Sunday, a trooper was working on construction traffic control when the incident occurred. The vehicle’s emergency lights were on and it was inside orange traffic control barriers, the report noted.

The incident report says Sharee Perry, 27, was driving westbound on Interstate 16 when she traveled off the roadway and struck the center median concrete banner.

She then traveled across the roadway and hit the GSP vehicle before traveling back over the lanes, hitting the rear of a third vehicle involved.

No injuries were reported.

Perry was arrested on the scene and booked at the Chatham County Detention Center. In addition to DUI, she faces multiple traffic charges, including reckless driving.

Her bond was set at $6,250.