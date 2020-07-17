Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center says people housing wild baby animals is a big issue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for wildlife rescuers. With many of Georgia’s rescue centers shutting down due to the pandemic, the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center is now responding to calls across the state.

Jeanne Paddison, the founder and director of the rescue center, rehabilitated her first rescue when she was 14. Now, with more than 43 years of experience, she has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of animals.

She said there’s a serious local problem with people taking in wild baby animals and keeping them as pets. She said 95 percent of the orphans they take in are compromised by human activities.

From baby raccoons with collars to fawns being kept and played with for months at a time, Paddison said they want people to know how detrimental it can be to the animal when they are not immediately taken into a rescue center. It is illegal in the state of Georgia to take in a wild animal. Paddison said treating wild baby animals like domestic pets can alter their natural instincts and be life threatening due to most people not knowing how to administer the care they need.

“We do get a lot of compromised babies in because people think they’re cute and people want to spend a week or so with them running around playing, and their children play with them, and all of those things are to the detriment of the animal. The sooner we can get them in, the better chance we have to save their lives,” the wildlife rescuer stated.

Paddison said if you find wild baby animals, do not go out and buy baby formula or try to feed them. She said the first thing you should do is call your local wildlife rehab facility. Some baby animals, like fawns, are intentionally left during the day by their mothers to prevent the mother’s scent from attracting predators. Paddison said the sooner you call them, the faster they can evaluate the situation and respond to save the animal’s life.

Paddison said a lot of neighborhoods are now encroaching on wild animal habitats––increasing the amount of human contact.

If you find a wild baby animal or a small mammal in need, you can call the Savannah Wildlife Rescue Center at 912-596-1237.