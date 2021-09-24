Savannah west side fire displaces five

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) put out an overnight kitchen fire on Savannah’s west side.

SFD crews responded to the fire at 2:33 a.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived to the scene in the 2000 block of Packard avenue they discovered heavy smoke coming from a residence.

SFD crews extinguished the fire that originated in the area of the kitchen refrigerator.

Officials say the residents were asleep when the fire began but were able to escape the home.

Officials say there were no physical injuries, but the fire displaced five people.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

SFD reminds the community of the importance of smoke alarms and to test them monthly.

SFD says residents can call them at 912-651-6756 for a free smoke alarm or smoke alarm batteries.