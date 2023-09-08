SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah is a military town and next week, the best of the best will be in our airspace. After almost two decades, the historic William Tell weapons competition returns.

The meet will test the skills of our most elite airmen, command teams, and intel units in U.S. air defense. Fighter wings from across the nation will compete to name top teams as they simulate air-to-air and air-to-ground combat in the Air Force’s fifth generation of fighter jets. The competition is also a way for teams to refine procedures and work in an integrated fashion with different units of the Air Force.

The William Tell weapons competition will take place throughout next week at the Air Dominance Center.

On Wednesday there will be an air demonstration over the beaches of Tybee Island at 11:30 a.m. That event is free and open to the public.