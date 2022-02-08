Savannah Water Works building makes National Register of Historic Places

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s official — the Savannah Water Works Pump House has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The register identifies historic buildings, districts and more that are worthy of preservation by the federal government.

The city nominated the Water Works Pump House for the distinction last year. Built in 1892, the pump house is said to be the only surviving resource from an industrial municipal facility developed to distribute clean water to properties throughout Savannah.

To be selected for the National Register of Historic Places, the pump house underwent evaluation regarding the age of the structure and its association with significant activities among other criteria.



photos provided by city

This comes as the city plans the future of the Canal District. Historical sites are typically eligible for federal grants and the National Register distinction could open up funding options further.

Located at 1204 W. Gwinnett St. near the newly opened Enmarket Arena, city officials said the Water Works building is envisioned as the centerpiece project of the area’s development.

The hope is to repurpose the building for community use all while maintaining its historical integrity, according to the city. Back in December, the city announced they’d conduct a feasibility study on the area alongside the Georgia Southern University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research.

Water Works Pedestrian Walkway Mural project (rendering provided by city)

The city also nominated Springfield Terrace School last year, along with the pump house. The school is said to be significant for its association with African American education in Savannah.

WSAV News 3 is told the school’s nomination for the National Register is still pending.