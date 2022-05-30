SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The sounds of taps echoed at Laurel Grove Cemetery Monday as veterans and families of veterans gathered for a ceremony to mark Memorial Day.

“Those of us who are still breathing cannot repay the sacrifice of their lives defending us but at least we can, and we must remember them,” said James Putney, Jr. the commander of the American Leader William P. Jordan Post 500.

Eddie Patterson who served in Gulf War was one of those in attendance.

“To know that someone sacrificed their life so that America could have freedom is a very important thing and I think everyone should look at Memorial Day a lot differently than we do,” said Patterson.

Patterson believes before families gather for BBQ or others go shopping for sales that they should attend a Memorial Day ceremony first.

There was one veteran there from World War II, a number from Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and the recent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“It’s a day for us to come together and honor those who didn’t make it back, one day set aside by the country to do that,” said Joe Higgins, an Iraq veteran who is the head of the Savannah Veterans Council. “But for those of us who had friends that died and the family members who had loved ones who passed away, they remember those guys every day.”

The Savannah Veterans Council joined the William P. Jordan Post 500 in organizing this event

“Missions may end but the legacies last,” said Putney.

“We continue to lose American heroes every day in military training, accidents and missions the world. The loss to their families, friends fellow service members the loss to their families is permanent,” said Putney.

Putey said that “remembering our fallen heroes once a year is not enough. “

“Just remember those that sacrificed for us because they died so we could be here,” he said.