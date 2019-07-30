Savannah tops nation in controversial shark fin exports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Discovery Channel kicked off its 31st annual Shark Week on Sunday, sparking conversation about sharks across the country. Activists and lawmakers, however, have had their eyes on sharks right here in Georgia long before this week.

According to an online database maintained by the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), nearly 200 restaurants across the country, at least nine in Georgia, are serving shark fin products, such as shark fin soup, an expensive East Asian dish.

Shark finning is the practice of cutting off a shark’s fins and throwing the body back into the ocean. It is seen as inhumane by many animal rights groups because the sharks are often alive when the finning happens and bleed out or suffocate when thrown back in the water.

According to AWI, around 73 million sharks are killed annually for their find alone, contributing to their declining population. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classified all but one warm-water flat shark as critically endangered in July. Shark finning in U.S. waters is illegal, but the possession, sale, trade and distribution of shark fins is only banned in certain states.

Several of the restaurants serving shark fin dishes are in states that have these laws. California, for example has 59 restaurants serving shark fin even though it became illegal in 2013.

The State of Georgia does not currently have any law against the possession, sale, trade or distribution of shark fins. As a result, Savannah has become a major contributor to shark fin sales nationwide.

“Savannah is the number one exporter of shark fins in the United States,” Cathy Liss, president of AWI, said. “Georgia plays an unfortunate role in the lucrative, billion-dollar shark fin trade. As long as we continue to provide a marketplace for shark fin products, the United States, including Georgia, will undoubtedly contribute to the destruction of shark populations.”

Activists are urging lawmakers to follow in Canada’s footsteps and pass a federal ban of shark fin exports and imports. Some Georgia representatives have already signed on to the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019, which would make it illegal “to possess, buy or sell shark fins or any product containing shark fins,”. The legislation has been introduced to the House, but has not passed yet.

Representatives Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson, David Scott and Rob Woodall have all shown their support of the legislation. Senator David Purdue and Senator Johnny Isakson have not yet signed on to the bill.