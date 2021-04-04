Savannah to recognize Fair Housing Month with workshops, events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is celebrating Fair Housing Month with multiple outdoor and virtual events in April.
The City of Savannah’s Human Services Department plans to educate Savannahians about federal housing laws and rights, the city said.
The first event was held Saturday and below are a breakdown of all three events:
- Saturday, April 3 – Heirs property and estate planning zoom workshop with Georgia Legal Services. The meeting is 10-11 a.m. Register in advance at //savannahga.gov/heirsproperty
- Saturday, April 10 – Fair housing parking lot palooza resource fair. The event is 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC), located at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. Georgia Legal Services, Living Independence for Everyone (LIFE) and the United Way of the Coastal Empire will give presentations, and more vendors will be on-site with additional resources and information.
- Saturday, April 24 – Energy efficiency at home zoom workshop. Home Diagnostic Solutions will give a demonstration about how to weatherize homes, and the city’s Water Resources Department will discuss how to manage water resources at home. The meeting is 10-11 a.m. Register in advance at savannahga.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3BXv-ThDSvyCSXJJzjMCUQ