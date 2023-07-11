SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia National Guard hosted a presentation about American fighter aircraft – they also previewed an event that they are calling the Super Bowl of aircraft competitions.

The presentation took place at the Air Dominance Center, located by the airport, it’s part of the Georgia National Guard.

The unit commander gave a one-hour speech that is free and open to the public.

“Savannah has become the best place in the national guard and in the air force to train the warfighter for tomorrow’s fight, today”.

Lieutenant Col. Thomas covered the training that these pilots go through – and why Savannah is so important to our national security.

The Air Dominance Center regularly hosts exercises for the National Guard and the Department of Defense

“We can provide some really interesting training and integrated that other places can’t provide in the Air Force.”

Its airspace spans from South Carolina to Orlando – a flight that some of these aircraft can complete in 18 minutes

Thomas says it has become a preferred destination for fighter pilots.

“It’s always rewarding when they land their aircrafts with a big smile on their face ’cause they did something they can’t do back home.

That’s why Savannah will be hosting the Super Bowl of aircraft competitions right here in September.

It’s called the William Tell Competition and it has taken place since 2004.

“Those pilots are going to compete to crown somebody the best squadron in the airforce when it comes to fighter aviation.”

Nine different Air Force units will descend upon Savannah for the competition.

“This is the Super Bowl if you’re a baseball fan, world series if you’re a baseball fan, they want to come to Savannah because we have that treasure of airspace in our backyard.”

The competition will take place at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, from September 11 to September 15.

