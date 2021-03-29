Savannah to celebrate Earth Day throughout April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is set to celebrate Earth Day not just on April 22 but all month long.
Organized by the Savannah-Chatham Sustainability Coalition (SCSC), “Earth Day Savannah Month” will feature virtual and small, in-person events.
SCSC will also be working with Savannah’s Office of Sustainability to promote the city’s Clean Energy Resolution, an initiative to transition to clean, renewable energy. The city says the resolution will increase economic opportunity, protect Savannah’s natural environment, improve community health and well-being.
There will be recurring events throughout the month, including Manifesting Mobile pop-ups, nature walks with UGA Marine Education Center & Aquariums and guided tours through Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary.
The Savannah Children’s Museum will also host Earth Week from April 17 through April 24.
Take a look through the schedule of events below and click on the event name to view more information.
- Plastic Free Savannah Meeting on Thursday, April 1
- Forsyth Farmers’ Market features Caretta Research Project on Saturday, April 3
- Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers Clean-Up on Monday, April 5
- Estuary Trawls at UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium on Tuesday, April 6
- Naturalist 101: Lights Out for Wildlife on Tuesday, April 6
- Bird Walk in Forsyth Park on Friday, April 9
- Guided Maritime Forest Walk on Friday, April 9
- Free Little Seed Library at Forsyth Farmers’ Market on Saturday, April 10
- Oyster Shell Bagging Volunteer Event on Saturday, April 10
- The Dolphin Project: Protecting our Dolphin Neighbors on Saturday, April 10
- Modern Aquaponics Production: Savannah State University on Sunday, April 11
- 100 MILES: Student Tips for Sharing the Beach with Sea Turtles & Shorebirds on Monday, April 12
- Estuary Trawls at UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium on Tuesday, April 13
- Guided Tour: Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary on Tuesday, April 13
- Wassaw Island Marine Debris Cleanup on Wednesday, April 14
- Hope in Bloom: Conversations on Healing and Holding Eco Grief on Thursday, April 15
- Families in Nature: A Day at the Beach! on Thursday, April 15
- Bird Walk in Forsyth Park on Friday, April 16
- Guided Maritime Forest Walk on Friday, April 16
- North Beach Cleanup & Happy Hour! on Friday, April 16
- Forsyth Farmers’ Market features Evergreen Explorers on Saturday, April 17
- Bacon Park Forest Tree Walk with Savannah Tree Foundation on Saturday, April 17
- River Cleanup with Asbury Memorial Church Green Team on Sunday, April 18
- Savannah Veggies & Vegans: Chalktivism! on Sunday, April 18
- The Urban Agriculture Movement: Addressing Food Deserts through Urban Agriculture on Sunday, April 18
- Webinar: Salt Tolerant Plants for Resilient Coastal Landscapes on Monday, April 19
- Estuary Trawls at UGA Marine Education Center & Aquarium on Tuesday, April 20
- Guided Tour: Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary on Tuesday, April 20
- Film Screening, Kiss the Ground on Wednesday, April 21
- The Story of Plastics: Film Screening and Panel Discussion by Plastic Free Savannah on Wednesday, April 21
- Green Truck Pub: Ogeechee Riverkeeper Night on Thursday, April 22
- Bird Walk in Forsyth Park on Friday, April 23
- Whitemarsh Preserve Tree Walk with Savannah Tree Foundation on Friday, April 23
- Guided Maritime Forest Walk on Friday, April 23
- Tom Triplett Park Tree Walk on Saturday, April 24
- Kicking Butts on Tybee Island on Saturday, April 24
- Children’s Museum Mobile Garden on Saturday, April 24 in Garden City and eastside Savannah
- Green Drinks at Foxy Loxy on Saturday, April 24
- North Beach Cleanup on Sunday, April 25
- Horseshoe Crab Encounters on Monday, April 26
- Dogwood Alliance: Southern Communities for a Green New Deal Webinar on Wednesday, April 28
- Webinar: The Transition to 100% Clean Energy on Wednesday, April 28
- Horseshoe Crab Encounters on Thursday, April 29
- Your Neighbor, The Alligator: Webinar on Thursday, April 29
- Sick & Tired of Being Sick: Environmental Justice Presentation & Discussion on Thursday, April 29
- Bird Walk on Forsyth Park on Friday, April 30
- Arbor Day: Tree Walk on Friday, April 30
- Guided Maritime Forest Walk on Friday, April 30