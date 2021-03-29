Savannah to celebrate Earth Day throughout April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is set to celebrate Earth Day not just on April 22 but all month long.

Organized by the Savannah-Chatham Sustainability Coalition (SCSC), “Earth Day Savannah Month” will feature virtual and small, in-person events.

SCSC will also be working with Savannah’s Office of Sustainability to promote the city’s Clean Energy Resolution, an initiative to transition to clean, renewable energy. The city says the resolution will increase economic opportunity, protect Savannah’s natural environment, improve community health and well-being.

There will be recurring events throughout the month, including Manifesting Mobile pop-ups, nature walks with UGA Marine Education Center & Aquariums and guided tours through Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary.

The Savannah Children’s Museum will also host Earth Week from April 17 through April 24.

Take a look through the schedule of events below and click on the event name to view more information.