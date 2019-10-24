Savannah to address busy downtown weekend traffic plans

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday the City of Savannah will address it’s downtown traffic plan for the weekend which will include Savannah Pride Festival, Savannah State University Homecoming Parade, Savannah College of Art and Design Film Fest, Savannah Motoring Festival.

With all of the events happening this weekend, downtown Savannah will become very crowded and congested.

The city hosts a media conference Thursday afternoon to go through the details. WSAV News 3 will be there and will bring you the latest on air and online.

The city released a list of street closures to take effect during those events.

Below you can read a list of road closures, parking restrictions and event route maps for the upcoming weekend:

Pride Festival parade route

SSU Homecoming parade route

SCAD Film Festival



