Savannah tire store owner found guilty of distributing meth, awaits sentencing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), a Savannah tire store owner faces decades in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of selling drugs.

The DOJ says Reginald Anderson, a/k/a “Red,” 49, awaits sentencing after being found guilty on three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Anderson faces a possible statutory sentence of up to thirty years in prison.

Anderson owned Anderson’s Tire Shop.

According to officials, Anderson was indicted in November 2019 after he sold methamphetamine on multiple occasions to informants for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in June 2018.

According to testimony, Anderson had propositioned at least one person for sexual favors in exchange for narcotics.

A jury convicted him on all counts after a two-day trial in federal court.