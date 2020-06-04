Savannah teen pledges to march daily for ‘a new America’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah teenager hopes to bring about honest change in America by marching daily from Forsyth Park to City Hall.

Over the last decade, “I can’t breathe” has become an all too familiar call for change in the African American community.

This time, 15-year-old Eunique Wilson says it’s up to his generation to keep the call going.

“Since I’m young and African American, I feel like I especially need to do this just for my people,” said Eunique. “For the people that don’t want to stand up for themself or can’t stand up for themself.”

His aunt, Christibel Robinson, and his grandmother, Louise Wilson, have marched with him since the beginning on June 1.

“It has to start with the younger people because we are older now. We can’t do it anymore,” said Robinson. “We can do it, but we can’t do it. It’s time for the young folks to come out.”

They say they’re proud to keep walking next to him every day, rain or shine.

“I just can’t put into words how I feel and it makes me feel inside,” said Louise Wilson. “I’m here for him all the way.”

Eunique says he’s going to keep doing these protests every single day as a way to keep the conversation going about racial injustice and police brutality.

“I want to see better policies. I want to see new sheriffs, new officers, new deputies, new judges, new uh, seats in the Senate, new seats in the House, a new President,” he said. “ I want to see everything change. I want to see a new America.”