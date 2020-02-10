Savannah Technical College to offer Private Pilot Ground School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Technical College’s Aviation Division and Savannah Aviation are teaming up to offer a six-week Private Pilot Ground School to help those interested in obtaining their private pilot license.

Savannah Aviation is working to build a strong workforce of qualified aviators to meet the pilot shortage that is affecting the entire aviation industry.

“Savannah has a large population of folks with an interest in aviation,” Certified Flight Instructor at Savannah Aviation Joe Rodriguez said. “And with all the aviation industry we have here in Savannah…it’s primed to be a premier location where we can go ahead and contribute the resources necessary to offset that pilot shortage.”

Chief Flight Instructor at Savannah Aviation Zack Hartley agreed, explaining pilots need to retire by age 65 and that the demand for air travel is growing so rapidly, 800,000 new pilots are expected to be needed over the next 20 years.

“The need for pilots is increasing through the amount of air travel and the amount of routes that are being generated so there is this large need of not only pilots in the airline industry but also in the general aviation community as well,” Hartley said.

CFI Joe Rodriguez says partnering with the college to offer flight training opportunities will make the transition from the textbook to the cockpit easier for students.

“What the students can expect in the classroom is basically an opportunity to review all the documents, all the textbooks, all the material that the Federal Aviation Administration expects all private pilot students to learn,” Rodriguez said. “It’s an opportunity for them to really understand the material in a classroom where they’re not stressed on the flight line.”

Students will gain a thorough understanding of the science, theory, history and regulations pertaining to flight, which is necessary for anyone who wants to get their pilot certification.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is responsible for the certification of every pilot and requires a three-pronged approach— a knowledge test, an oral exam, and a practical check ride before granting a license to fly.

“It’s not easy,” Hartley said. “There’s a lot that goes into it and there’s a large amount of information. So when you have a really good instructor to help you with that, it makes that process a whole lot easier.”

Savannah Aviation and several other area groups offer a one-on-one Pilot Ground School to help students prepare for their knowledge exams. Dean of Aviation Technology at Savannah Technical College Tal Loos said creating the program was necessary because ground school training in a group setting isn’t available in the area.

“There’s nothing like that right now. The closest school in Georgia is up in the central part of the state. Otherwise, you pretty much had to go out-of-state, or you had to go to an individual place or try to do it on your own,” Loos said.

“Hopefully now in this area, we can create sort of a formalized process for an individual to start that,” he added. “And that’s usually the biggest thing is for someone to be able to take the first step. It gives them a formal way to start that process to see if they want to be a pilot and to become a pilot.”

After students complete the course, they can move on to take the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge examination. Then, they can take flying lessons in an aircraft with a certified flight instructor.

“If I can prepare them for that written test, that’s one less thing they have to worry about so then they can dedicate their knowledge and efforts into learning how to fly one of the great aircraft that we have available at the flight school.”

The class will begin on Feb. 25 and will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the STC Aviation Training Center (170 Crossroads Parkway).

Attendees must be at least 16 years of age. The six-week Private Pilot Ground School includes course materials and 25 hours of instruction. Registration ends Feb. 18.