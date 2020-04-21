Savannah Tech to offer short-term training to help displaced workers

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Technical College is offering short-term career training starting April 27 to help displaced workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

STC is introducing new five-week flex terms that will allow students a faster option for earning certificate.

“These online offerings allow people, many of whom may be newly-unemployed, to get started right away on short term training options that can be completed by the end of summer,” STC President Dr. Kathy S. Love said.

There are four technical certificates of credit (TCC) available starting April 27 that may be completed online by July 31:

Criminal Justice Fundamentals

Criminal Justice Specialist

Marketing Specialist

Microsoft Network Administrator

STC also offers TCCs that may be taken online in the summer semester, which starts June 1 that may also be completed by July 31:

Certified Customer Service Specialist

Certified Manufacturing Specialist

Certified Warehousing & Distribution Specialist

Early Childhood Exceptionalities

Early Childhood Program Administration

Entrepreneurship

Fire Officer 1

Logistics Technician

Restaurant Manager

Small Business Marketing Manager

Shampoo Technician

Tax Preparation Specialist

STC is waiving its application fee for new students through April 30. Summer semester courses will be offered online beginning June 1. For these and other summer semester online courses, visit www.savannahtech.edu/rapid.