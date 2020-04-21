Savannah Tech to offer short-term training to help displaced workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Technical College is offering short-term career training starting April 27 to help displaced workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
STC is introducing new five-week flex terms that will allow students a faster option for earning certificate.
“These online offerings allow people, many of whom may be newly-unemployed, to get started right away on short term training options that can be completed by the end of summer,” STC President Dr. Kathy S. Love said.
There are four technical certificates of credit (TCC) available starting April 27 that may be completed online by July 31:
- Criminal Justice Fundamentals
- Criminal Justice Specialist
- Marketing Specialist
- Microsoft Network Administrator
STC also offers TCCs that may be taken online in the summer semester, which starts June 1 that may also be completed by July 31:
- Certified Customer Service Specialist
- Certified Manufacturing Specialist
- Certified Warehousing & Distribution Specialist
- Early Childhood Exceptionalities
- Early Childhood Program Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Fire Officer 1
- Logistics Technician
- Restaurant Manager
- Small Business Marketing Manager
- Shampoo Technician
- Tax Preparation Specialist
STC is waiving its application fee for new students through April 30. Summer semester courses will be offered online beginning June 1. For these and other summer semester online courses, visit www.savannahtech.edu/rapid.