SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Technical College has announced a new apprenticeship program with Gulfstream. The first eight students signed up on Monday.

Company representatives talked with them about how they can turn this apprenticeship into a career making business aircrafts.

“We want, number one, for them to develop a skill that’s a lifelong skill where they could theoretically take it other places, but we want them to stay here in our community, stay where they have some anchors like family, and really grow with our Gulfstream family,” said Amy Ariana, Gulfstream Aerospace representative.

Gulfstream has partnered with Savannah Tech for several similar workforce development projects.