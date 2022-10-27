SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight between four female students.

The video can be seen below.

Note: WSAV has edited out the audio due to strong language/profanity and blurred faces due to minors involved.

SCCPSS released the following statement, in part, in regards to the incident:

The district takes all matters that disrupt the school learning environment very seriously and has taken immediate action to identify all involved in the matter.

As a result of the initial investigation, a staff member has been administratively reassigned to a non-school related position that does not involve interaction with students, pending the final outcome of the investigation.

As the incident remains under active investigation there is no further information at this time and no further comment is available as it involves a personnel matter.

SCCPSS does not condone any form of threatening behavior that compromises student and staff safety, and expects all to model behavior that is in accordance with the District’s code of conduct.