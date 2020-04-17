Savannah Taste Experience brings food tours to your doorstep

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Taste Experience is taking its award-winning food tours to your doorstep. You can get a taste of five different dishes from local restaurants through their new virtual food tour called the Picnic Club.

“The industry, in general, is hurting,” co-founder of Savannah Taste Experience Stu Card said.

“But the people who are at the core of the industry, the people that make our business work, the people who make all of Savannah really work, and that’s the core of what Savannah really is as far as we’re concerned, is the service industry,” he said. “This is a quick, easy way for us to give back.”

Picnic Club’s first offering will include dishes from Pie Society, Sly’s Sliders & Fries, Cha Bella, The Ordinary Pub and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

Each order is enough for one full meal and comes with a video of a virtual food tour so you can follow along and learn about each restaurant and dish.

“There is no substitution for the experience you get inside a restaurant,” Card said. “The atmosphere, the people who work in the restaurants add to that experience that we’re never going to be able to replace.

“But we do hope the video at least brings the personality and the talent that our tour guides have to bring a different level of dinner entertainment you wouldn’t get otherwise.”

Savannah Taste Experience also created “Picnic Club Angels” where you can purchase a meal and give a gratuity to someone in Savannah’s service industry.

A good samaritan, or angel, would buy a Picnic Club experience on their website as a donation for someone in Savannah’s service industry.

If the good samaritan doesn’t know the name of anyone in the industry, the angel could allow Savannah Taste Experience to pick the service industry recipient.

Savannah Taste Experience would then contact that service industry recipient and set up the delivery of the dinner and all of the gratuity that the angel donated for that package. The angel will receive a photo of the service industry recipient getting the donation for verification.

“Savannah’s service industry is a big part of what makes Savannah special,” Card said. “Everything that we’re doing at the moment is to try and make sure that there is still a resurgence of Savannah’s service industry when we can all get back to some level of normalcy.”

Picnic Club will occur every Friday with the first public offering on Friday, April 17, and will be delivered between 6 and 7 p.m. for those in the two designated delivery zones. Delivery zones can be found on the Picnic Club page of their website: savannahtasteexperience.com.

Savannah Taste Experience hopes to expand Picnic Club to additional days and times in the coming weeks and hopes to add more delivery zones and a pick-up location in the future.