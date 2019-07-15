Savannah Summit residents say issues remain after code violation case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A judge says the serious problems inside Savannah Summit Apartments have all been fixed, but residents in the complex for seniors and the disabled say that’s not the case.

Ellen Corley, President of the Residents Association, initiated the complaint that led to a code violation case with the City of Savannah last October.

Savannah Code Inspectors performed their final inspection of the 12-story, 138 unit apartment building and last week the case was closed.

But Corley said she was left completely out of the loop and many issues remain.

“It’s because she gives him the apartments to go look at. She has fixed a certain amount of apartments,” she said of the inspections.

There were ten code violations outlined in the city’s case, including the inspector’s notes pointing out “a lack of water-tight windows throughout the entire building.”

Corley isn’t alone with claims of “leaky windows. Stephanie Sloan says she’s lived there 8 years, adding the windows are the source of water damage. “My window, which as leaking before is now leaking again,” she added.

Neighbor Lenise Bryant says water pools on her air conditioner. “I had a puddle of water on top of my air conditioner. They said it was coming from upstairs, but I don’t know if they fixed it, because every now and then it still has water leak down there,” Bryant said.

There are other issues Corely says she plans to take up with representatives from the federal agency subsidizing their rent. She says she’s arranging a tour of the building for Housing and Urban Development.

In addition, Corley says residents are also considering a lawsuit.

“They’re pushing us that far and there are people who will take this case,” she said. “This is not over. It’s far from being over.”

The on-site property manager, who asked not to be identified, offered no comment when asked about the resident’s claims of lingering maintenance issues, especially window replacement.

The city’s Code Enforcement Department could not comment on the case Monday, citing the inspector most familiar wit the case is not in the office.

WSAV toured three apartments; all appear to have water damage around the windows.