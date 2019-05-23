Savannah Summit hearing delayed again

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some residents of a senior citizen apartment building in Savannah continue to wait for their landlord’s defense of code compliance citations.

For the second time, the recorder’s court proceeding against Michael Godwin, CEO of Ambling Property Management, the company that owns and operates the Savannah Summit Apartments, is delayed.

Residents stepped forward to talk about the problems they say they live within the 12-story, 138 unit high rise. Many residents claim the have deplorable living conditions, high crime inside the building, lingering or even ignored maintenance issues, as well as overpopulation of mental health patients who need more supervision than they receive.

Savannah Summit is a federally subsidized affordable housing complex for people who are 62 years old and older. People younger than 62 can live there if they have a documented disability.

A resident died of injuries she received in a fire there earlier this month and that woman’s daughter was seriously burned. After the fire, residents, along with 5th District Savannah Alderman, Dr. Estella Shabazz, gathered outside the building to point to the city’s code compliance case against Godwin, which started month’s before the fire.

While Godwin’s attorneys successfully requested a continuance Wednesday, Dr. Shabazz said the judge did take some action. “The judge gave right to the City of Savannah yesterday and signed a right of entry order which gives the city access to any residential unit for inspection,” Shabazz said.

Residents, like 60-year-old Loretta Byrd, say past inspections have not led to positive change in their living conditions. Instead, Byrd alleges intimidation and retaliation from staff.

“I got a 10-day notice that they were going to start filing an eviction proceeding for me, cursing so to speak,” she said. “If had you been living in an apartment with feces, water dripping in your house for three months, you got water running from everything. Your floors all messed up and everything every day, and you’re continually promised, of course, you’ll be saying some profane things too.”

Ellen Corley says she’s lived in Savannah Summit for 8 years and started the ball rolling towards code violations in May 2018. She’s disheartened by the dual court delays.

“When this happened yesterday, that the hearing was postponed, all I could do was ask myself why?” she said, adding, “It’s not just to repair these apartments, it is to hold people like Michael Godwin, with Ambling Corporation, accountable for the government funding he gets through HUD, that is supposed to be used on these apartment complexes and that’s not what’s happening.”

Monday, Shabazz accompanied Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Congressman Buddy Carter, and Alderman Van Johnson on a tour inside the building. Corley says she asked the group if they could relate to the living conditions Savannah Summit residents deal with.

“I asked them, ‘do any of you have any of these problems that you have seen today, have these problems in your home?’ And they shook their head ‘no,’ and they hung their head down as in shame. And Buddy Carter, when he hung his head, it was just like this,” she said as she dipped her chin low enough to nearly touch her neck.

News 3 asked Carter what he planned to do to help residents after his tour of Savannah Summit.

“We have gotten a list of the written complaints from the residents, and we forwarded that to HUD, and we’ll continue to monitor that situation to make sure they’re getting the kind of responses they expect,” Carter said.

WSAV has reached out to the property management company, but they declined an on-camera interview and would not discuss the matter off-camera other than to say: “We are working as hard as we can to address the issues.”

Corley says she and her neighbors want the court to make Ambling do the right thing.

“We’re not asking anything unreasonable of Ambling,” she said. “We’re only asking that they use the funding that they get for this place on this place and not take that money and go buy up more property to continue doing other people in other cities and states the same way we’re getting done here.”

The new code compliance hearing date is set for the first week of June in recorder’s court.