Savannah students to sing in ‘Lunchtime Serenades’ program through December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Student performers are adding a touch of the holiday spirit to Bull Street this month.

If you happen to be walking near the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s (SCCPSS) central administration building at 208 Bull Street, you may hear holiday and other songs sung by students from 10 area schools.

They will be performing on the building’s steps at 11 a.m. daily through Dec. 20 as part of SCCPSS’s annual “Lunchtime Serenades” program.

Each performance will last around 20 minutes.

“It gives the kids a chance to be able to sing a bit of their holiday music for passersby who happen to be coming down Bull Street here,” Mel Whitehead, teacher specialist for performing arts, told News 3 on Tuesday, just before West Chatham Middle School students performed the first show of this year’s program.

Whitehead added that it gives the school district’s personnel in the building an opportunity to hear the talented singers from some of the 55 schools in the district on their lunch break.

“They don’t normally get that,” Whitehead said. “It’s a great event, and kids love it, they get to really show off their stuff, and the district office personnel love it, also.”

View the list of schools scheduled to perform at 2019’s “Lunchtime Serenades” below:

Dec. 11: Heard Elementary School

Dec. 12: Butler Elementary School

Dec. 13: Oglethorpe Charter School Orchestra

Dec. 16: Marshpoint Elementary School

Dec. 17: Islands High School

Dec. 18: Shuman Elementary School

Dec. 19: Southwest Middle School

Dec. 20: West Chatham Elementary School



