SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is Georgia’s first public HBCU, and this week, they’re welcoming students back on campus for in-person learning.

SSU continued in-person learning during the pandemic and interim president Cynthia Robinson Alexander says they will continue and keep their students safe while doing so.

“We have active testing, we have encouraged students who aren’t feeling well to avail themselves and visit our health clinic and we have been able to successfully navigate through the challenging times that have been presented through the pandemic and any new strains that may appear,” said interim president Cynthia Robinson Alexander.

Faculty and staff are keeping measures in place to make sure students are safe and healthy all year long.