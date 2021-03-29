Savannah State University to distribute free hand sanitizer to every HBCU nationwide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) announced plans to give free hand sanitizer to the every Historically Black College or University (HBCU) community nationwide.

SSU says each HBCU will receive enough hand sanitizer for their entire student population.

The gift was made possible from an alumni donation to the school.

Cyrus Jackson contributed an in-kind donation to his alma mater valued over $1.5 million designated for the College of Business Administration (COBA).

“With Mr. Jackson’s contribution, we can show the collective HBCU family how much the SSU Tigers care for our community,” explained Shalonda Mullgrav, DBA, interim dean of the College of Business Administration, “We want our COBA students to graduate with the idea that giving something back to the community is an important outcome, and that doing so will prepare them to be good citizens in work and life.”

Jackson owns 1 Indigo Child, LLC, which produces Dr. Hobbs Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer with Aloe.

SSU says more than 75,000 bottles of Dr. Hobbs Sanitizer have been shipped to more than 30 HBCUs. SSU says more shipments occur daily.