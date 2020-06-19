Savannah State University police chief to resign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The chief of police at Savannah State University is resigning at the end of the month, officials confirmed Friday.

Chief Frederick Hammett has been at SSU since January of this year.

SSU says his resignation will take effect on June 30. He is heading off to a position at another school in the University System of Georgia.

“We wish him well in his future endeavor,” SSU stated, adding, “A search to fill the vacancy will start immediately.”

The university will determine interim leadership in the coming weeks.