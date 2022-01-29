Savannah State University hosts 7th annual Savannah Traffick Jam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 7th annual Savannah Traffick Jam is back at Savannah State University.

The two-day event focused on educating the community about the different forms of human trafficking, as well as the resources available for those in need.

“Human trafficking is the exploitation of vulnerabilities. So, with that we want to make sure that we have the resources, we have the network of, not just non-profit’s and government agencies but the community as a whole, we need to take a stand, and we’re not talking about it enough as we should,” said Brenna Filbrun, President of Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking.

Personal accounts were told by the survivors who experienced them first-hand.

Highlighting the importance of using your voice, even when it might affect those around you.

“For us it is the strength that we need to help another survivor not become a survivor, to help another youth not become trafficked. To help another survivor have a voice to heal, and if we don’t do that we’re just really saying you don’t have a voice and you don’t matter, and that’s not okay anymore,” said trafficking survivor Faythe Kadonan.

WSAV’s own Jessica Coombs hosted Saturday’s general public portion of the event.

Something that was particularly important for her to get involved with, to help show how this is an issue that not only impacts the victims, it effects all of us.

“The Traffick Jam is a perfect example of a space where people can not only become more aware, and learn, and have an opportunity to share but it connects them with resources where they can take that action and do the next step, because that’s what we need moving forward,” explained Coombs.