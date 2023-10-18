SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tigers are gearing up for Homecoming 2023.

Savannah State University, the state’s oldest public HBCU, is holding a series of events all week long leading up to its home game against Tuskegee University.

This year’s theme is “The SHOW,” Savannah’s Homecoming On The Water.

“We are looking forward to you all joining us for the yard fest, pep rally, alumni return to campus, residential and Greek step shows, coronation, golf tournament, gospel concert, the alumni fish fry and the ecumenical service, as well as our Homecoming game and Tailgating activities,” a statement from Homecoming co-chairs Trenace Hope Johnson and Moncello Stewart reads.

Full schedule