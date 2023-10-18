SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tigers are gearing up for Homecoming 2023.
Savannah State University, the state’s oldest public HBCU, is holding a series of events all week long leading up to its home game against Tuskegee University.
This year’s theme is “The SHOW,” Savannah’s Homecoming On The Water.
“We are looking forward to you all joining us for the yard fest, pep rally, alumni return to campus, residential and Greek step shows, coronation, golf tournament, gospel concert, the alumni fish fry and the ecumenical service, as well as our Homecoming game and Tailgating activities,” a statement from Homecoming co-chairs Trenace Hope Johnson and Moncello Stewart reads.
Full schedule
- 10.15 | 8 pm Bonfire Kickoff Party – Payne Field
- 10.16 | 8 pm Comedy Show – Student Union
- 10.17 | 8 pm Residential Step Show – Tiger Arena
- 10.18 | 8 pm Pep Rally – Tiger Arena
- 10.19 | 12 noon Alumni Connection Marketplace – Tiger Arena
- 10.19 | 7 pm Ms. and Mr. Savannah State University Coronation – Tiger Arena
- 10.20 | 7:30 am SSU Foundation Scholarship Golf Scramble – The Club at Savannah Harbor
- 10.20 | 10 am Alumni Reunion Breakfast – King Frazier Savannah Ballroom
- 10.20 | 12 noon Yardfest – Alexis Circle
- 10.20 | 8 pm Greek Step Show – Tiger Arena
- 10.21 | 9 am Homecoming Parade – East Broad and Liberty streets, downtown Savannah
- 10.21 | 10:30 am Tailgate – T.A. Wright Stadium
- 10.21 | 3 pm Homecoming Football Game vs Tuskegee University – T.A. Wright Stadium
- 10.22 | 5 pm Gospel Fest – Student Union