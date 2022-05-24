SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) will host educational summer camps for middle and high school students this year. The cam

The summer camps will provide hands-on experiences in English and language arts, math, STEM, cybersecurity, social engineering, public relations, journalism, digital communications, leadership and career readiness.

The summer camps are will be held on the following dates:

Journalism and Mass Communications Media Experience Tour: May 23 – June 3

GEAR UP Summer Bridge: June 6 – 4 and July 11 – 15

GenCyber Tiger Guardians Summer Camp: June 6 – 10

Trio Educational Talent Search: June 6 – July 29

There is no cost to attend any of the summer camps, however spots are limited. To learn more, register and apply online by visiting here.