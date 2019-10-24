Savannah State to host annual recycling event on campus Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University’s campus will host a recycling event with the City of Savannah and Chatham County governments next week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to bring recyclable items for collection to the T.A. Wright Stadium parking lot. Acceptable items include:

Plastics (bottles, peanut butter containers, milk jugs, shopping bags, medicine bottles, etc.)

Polystyrene (meat trays, egg cartons, CD cases, etc.)

Aluminum, tin or steel cans

Paper, newspaper, magazines, junk mail

Dry cardboard, broken down boxes

Used cooking grease

Items that cannot be recycled include plastic foam, glass, clothing, bedding, furniture, electronics, paint cans and aluminum foil.

The SSU community says it is an opportunity to come together around the idea of using resources in a more sustainable manner.

“Every day we use and send to the landfill materials that could be recycled or repurposed,” Sue Ebanks, Ph.D., associate professor of marine and environmental sciences said. “Cooking oil can be repurposed and processed for use as fuels for energy production, cosmetics and soaps. Paper, cardboard, plastics and other materials can also be recycled.”

The annual event is led by the SSU Environmental Science Club.