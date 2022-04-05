SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Savannah State University a grant for over $830,000 for a new Computer Science Technology degree program.

The degree track offered will be a modeling and simulation program that aims to increase the number of minorities, women, and disabled students in the computer science field, which remains underrepresented.

“I remain proud of the hard work and dedication of our faculty as they acquire external support for our academic programs,” said President of Savannah State University Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “Thanks to this federal grant, we will continue to equip our graduates with the critical skills required as they prepare for careers in computer science.”

Savannah State University is one of the few Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, on the east coast to offer a modeling and simulation degree track in the Computer Science Technology program.