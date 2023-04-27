SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University President Dr. Kimberly Ballard-Washington has resigned, she confirmed to WSAV News 3.
Cynthia Robinson Alexander will serve as interim president, according to a news release from the University System of Georgia (USG), effective July 1.
Alexander currently serves as USG’s associate vice chancellor for finance.
Ballard-Washington informed the faculty of her decision in an email, saying personal issues have made it challenging for her to reach her goals as president.
“I am pleased with the work I have performed,” she wrote. “Today, however, I find the opportunities to make a positive impact occurs less frequently.”
She was named SSU’s president in May 2021 after serving nearly two years as the interim president.
Ballard-Washington said she submitted her resignation to the USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue earlier in the week. Her plan is to depart from Savannah State at the end of the fiscal year.
“I am grateful to the thousands of SSU alumni who support our university through their gifts and talents,” she wrote. “Our students need you to continue to provide the evidence that ‘you can get anywhere from here.’ I am also grateful to the Savannah-Chatham community who graciously accepted Craig, the girls and me as members of this wonderful community.”
Ballard-Washington said she plans to continue her service by advocating for the university’s needs.
News 3 reached out to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, an SSU grad, for comment on Ballard-Washington’s resignation.
“I am saddened and surprised to hear of President Ballard-Washington’s decision to resign,” he said. “With the many challenges facing higher education in Georgia and particularly HBCUs, serving as a University president is a difficult job. President Ballard-Washington served well and gave her best. I thank her for her service and wish her well.”
Read the full memo:
Dear Savannah State University family:
Over the last four (4) years, I have had an opportunity to work with some amazing faculty and staff, who are dedicated to the mission of Savannah State University. That mission evolves around educating our students to become global citizens. My life has been forever enriched by the students who have graced our beautiful university by the sea. It has been my goal to ensure we are preparing well-rounded citizens to send into the world, while also creating a good work-life balance for our employees. Recently, I have found it more challenging to reach the goals due to personal issues I have been experiencing. Therefore, earlier this week, I presented my resignation to Chancellor Perdue. I will be departing from SSU at the end of the fiscal year.
My life’s work has been centered around higher education in the state of Georgia. It has always been my position that by acting in the best interest of the University, I also protected the rights of the students, faculty and staff. My goal since I began my legal career in higher education was to make a difference… to be a voice for the voiceless. I am pleased with the work I have performed. Today, however, I find the opportunities to make a positive impact occurs less frequently.
I am grateful to the thousands of SSU alumni who support our university through their gifts and talents. Our students need you to continue to provide the evidence that “you can get anywhere from here”. I am also grateful to the Savannah-Chatham community who graciously accepted Craig, the girls and me as members of this wonderful community. We look forward to continuing our mission through volunteerism.
Although I am leaving the presidency, I will not be leaving the work. I will seek every opportunity to support our students. I will continue to advocate for the needs of our University. I am optimistic for the future of SSU. I know the work we have done with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Ed Advancement, the National Institute for Student Success, as well as the contributions made by our many donors, will result in increased enrollment in the coming academic years. The future of SSU is bright and I am blessed to have served this prestigious institution!
Forever a Tiger,
Kimberly Ballard-Washington