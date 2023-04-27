SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University President Dr. Kimberly Ballard-Washington has resigned, she confirmed to WSAV News 3.

Cynthia Robinson Alexander (photo provided by the University System of Georgia)

Cynthia Robinson Alexander will serve as interim president, according to a news release from the University System of Georgia (USG), effective July 1.

Alexander currently serves as USG’s associate vice chancellor for finance.

Ballard-Washington informed the faculty of her decision in an email, saying personal issues have made it challenging for her to reach her goals as president.

“I am pleased with the work I have performed,” she wrote. “Today, however, I find the opportunities to make a positive impact occurs less frequently.”

She was named SSU’s president in May 2021 after serving nearly two years as the interim president.

Ballard-Washington said she submitted her resignation to the USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue earlier in the week. Her plan is to depart from Savannah State at the end of the fiscal year.

“I am grateful to the thousands of SSU alumni who support our university through their gifts and talents,” she wrote. “Our students need you to continue to provide the evidence that ‘you can get anywhere from here.’ I am also grateful to the Savannah-Chatham community who graciously accepted Craig, the girls and me as members of this wonderful community.”

Ballard-Washington said she plans to continue her service by advocating for the university’s needs.

News 3 reached out to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, an SSU grad, for comment on Ballard-Washington’s resignation.

“I am saddened and surprised to hear of President Ballard-Washington’s decision to resign,” he said. “With the many challenges facing higher education in Georgia and particularly HBCUs, serving as a University president is a difficult job. President Ballard-Washington served well and gave her best. I thank her for her service and wish her well.”

Read the full memo: