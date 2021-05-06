Savannah State interim president is sole finalist for permanent role

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The search is over for the next president of Savannah State University.

Interim President Kimberly Ballard-Washington, who has served the position for nearly two years, is the sole finalist, the University System of Georgia (USG) announced Thursday.

Ballard-Washington took over the role in June 2019 following former President Cheryl Dozier’s retirement.

“Savannah State’s 130-year history could not be better served than with a candidate of Ms. Ballard-Washington’s leadership and determination to honor its legacy while helping students successfully complete their degrees in the 21st century,” said USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.

“Kimberly has invaluable experience gained from working at a number of public universities across the state, and understands the important role Savannah State plays as the oldest public HBCU in Georgia,” he added. “She truly and deeply cares for SSU, its students and its mission.”

Before joining Savannah State in 2019, Ballard-Washington practiced law for 20 years and advised USG colleges. The Montezuma native says it’s an honor to have the opportunity to continue leading Savannah State.

“The students, faculty, staff, alumni as well as the Savannah community have rallied around our success, which has created an incredible momentum toward helping propel Savannah State into its future,” Ballard-Washington said. “I look forward to continuing to build relationships within the Savannah State community as we are united for our students’ success.

“I am grateful for the confidence that the Presidential Search and Screen Committee, the Board of Regents and the Chancellor have placed in me.”

According to USG, the Board of Regents will take action on appointing Ballard-Washington within a week.