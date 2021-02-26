Savannah State hosts 70th Southern Regional Press Institute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Events over the last few years have tested the might of the media.

Whether it’s the pandemic, election, protests or D.C. insurrection, journalists have been on the ground telling the story.

That work was highlighted at Savannah State University’s 70th annual Southern Regional Press Institute (SRPI). It’s the third-oldest scholastic journalism institute founded at a historically Black college and university.

Like many events happening during the pandemic, SRPI went virtual this year.

“What better way to celebrate this theme and turning 70 by doing what we always do with SRPI? And that’s staying on the cutting edge of technology and education,” said Kareem McMichael, director of the 70th SRPI. “So we took our usually live conference and moved it fully online and virtual.”

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw was one of the featured panelists Friday for a conversation on “Restoring Trust in the Truth of Journalism.”

The group reflected on the role of journalists and the hurdles they face — and offered advice to those aspiring to break into the industry.

SRPI’s closing award ceremony also took place Friday. The keynote address was delivered by award-winning journalist Lee Ivory, who was presented with the Louis J. Corsetti Award of Excellence in Journalism.

Student winners included budding journalists from the University of the Virgin Islands, Georgia Highlands College and Augusta University.

Some Savannah State students were also awarded for their work, including Jonathan Jenrette for Best News Photography, Jo’Vonna Davis for Best Features Photography and Destin Howard for Best News Package.

Howard’s report was featured here on wsav.com as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. Visit here to watch.