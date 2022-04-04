SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University is hosting a competition for student entrepreneurs to pitch their business concepts for a chance to win prize money.

The Tiger’s Den Business Pitch Competition, hosted by the university’s College of Business Administration(COBA), will be held today at 5 p.m. in the Torian Auditorium located in the Howard Jordan COBA building located at 3219 College St.

Prior to the competition, students worked with professionals from SCORE for months to help them gain valuable skills in planning, launching and operating their own businesses. Competition participants were required to attend developmental workshops with SCORE mentors and submit a written business plan to qualify.

Competition judges include business professionals from the Fred and Mattie Jackson Foundation, SCORE, Savannah Sauce Company, Distinct Tax Consulting Group and Distinct Financial Services. The winning business concept or enterprise will win $1500 in seed money to scale their ideas.

The competition is open to the public.



For more information, email Nicole Cannonier, Ph.D., at cannoniern@savannahstate.edu or call 912-358-3421.