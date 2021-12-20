Savannah State honors graduate with prestigious award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University has honored recent graduate Khayree Hasan with the President’s Second Mile Award. This is the highest honor a graduating senior can receive from the school.

“It’s a representation of the university,” Hasan said in an interview on Monday. “It means I have achieved something that few people do.”

Hasan is the College of Education’s third graduate of Middle Grades Education, with a concentration in English, Language Arts and Social Studies.

He said one of the people who motivated him most was his grandmother. She did not receive past an eighth-grade education but always encouraged him to continue his education and do the best that he could.

“It’s a big honor,” Hasan said on winning the award.

Hasan described himself as a conversationalist, a problem solver and very competitive. He loves chess and learned to play when he was growing up while attending the Boys & Girls Club. He hopes to one day teach others the game.

Hasan found his way to Savannah State University through his school’s ROTC program, which was his passion in high school.

While he attended Savannah State, Hasan was the Student Government Association president and vice president and the SSU Man of the Year. He is also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Hasan has accepted a position at Champion Middle School in Dekalb County, where he grew up, and will begin his work in January of 2022.

He eventually hopes to continue his education and one day work for Savannah State University.