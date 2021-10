SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Graduates from Savannah State University (SSU) can look forward to walking across the stage in December. SSU announced Friday, it will hold its 199th commencement ceremony Dec. 10 at T. A. Wright Stadium.

The university expects 300 students to graduate and begin their post-education careers. SSU says each graduate is allowed eight guests, encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

The college will also live stream the ceremony.