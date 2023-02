SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University is getting ready to take part in the Honda Battle of the Bands.

The event showcases the best HBCU bands in the country. Each band also receives $50,000 to participate.

Known as the Powerhouse of the South, Savannah State is the only band selected from Georgia.

SSU will perform this Saturday on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery.