SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University (SSU) has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant to continue the Upward Bound program.

The $3.1 million grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to continue the program for an additional five-year period beginning June 1, 2023.

SSU’s Upward Bound program has been active since 1966 and is one of eight federal TRIO outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The program provides extensive resources for students that come from low-income families and/or are first-generation potential college students (neither parent has a bachelor’s degree) to help them succeed in and graduate from a college or university.

“Area students will continue to receive quality programming and guidance by qualified staff to prepare for the rigors of post-secondary education and earn baccalaureate degrees, which can only increase our economy through this investment in impacting first generation scholars destined for success,” said Bobby E. Roberts, Jr., Savannah State University’s Upward Bound Program Director.

The grant funds will support students who meet SSU’s Upward Bound guidelines and attend one of the following five public high schools: Beach, Groves, Jenkins, Johnson and the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School.

For more information regarding the Upward Bound Program at SSU, contact Roberts by calling 912-358-3477 or emailing robertsb@savannahstate.edu.