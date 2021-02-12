Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announces virtual events for 2021 celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced Friday plans to virtually present several special events in March.

According to the parade committee, events celebrating the Celtic Cross Ceremony, Greening of the Fountain, Jasper Green Ceremony, and St. Patrick’s Day Mass will be virtual.

John Fogarty, General Chairman, Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee says they are working with the City of Savannah’s guidelines regarding the ability to film private events in traditional locations that we plan to virtually share with the public.

“Although we are unable to have the parade and election of the grand marshal this year, we know that it’s important to respect tradition and our Irish heritage as much as possible while ensuring the safety and health of others,” said Fogarty.

The City of Savannah announced in January that it was not issuing any special event permits through March 2021. As a result, the parade committee had to cancel the 2021 parade.