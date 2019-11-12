Savannah Speech and Hearing Center breaks ground on new facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Speech and Hearing Center board members broke ground on their new facility Tuesday after being located at the Memorial University Medical Center campus since the center was created 65 years ago.

The nonprofit organization provides comprehensive services to children and adults with speech, language and hearing problems in the area.

Beth McIntosh, the executive director of the Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, says the new facility will allow them to expand their services. They will be adding pediatric physical and occupational therapy to enhance their speech program once the new facility is built.

“We won’t have scheduling issues there, we’ll be able to see more people,” McIntosh said. “By adding pediatric OT and PT, we’ll be able to see children with multiple challenges.”

McIntosh says she is also excited to have all of their programs under one roof.

Kristen Creech’s two daughters Caroline and Katherine attended the old center because they are profoundly deaf. She says she’s looking forward to her daughters having more space to learn and adapt to their needs.

“The main thing I’m looking forward to the most is the quiet speech room,” Creech said. “Because the old facility is so small, it’ll be nice for the students to have that space for the students to be able to focus in on the speech therapist and the ability to learn even more than they already are.”

The new 10,000 square-foot location on Skidaway Road and Derenne Avenue will be completed by July 2020.