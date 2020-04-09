Savannah Smiles performer plays requests from fans online

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Smiles is one of the largest and busiest piano bars in the country, but like many businesses, it had to close its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Torres, the piano player and singer at the bar, is finding a way to still play requests from fans.

Over the last week, Torres has spent over 30 hours sending out videos on Facebook to people from across the country who requested songs from him.

“Everyone is struggling right now, so I decided that I would do my own piano show at home,” Torres said. “I’ve got 75 songs done and I have about 125 left. I’ve gotten really nice responses so far.”

Torres said requests are still piling up in his inbox from Savannah Smiles regulars as well as people he’s never met.

“It just makes me feel good,” he said. “I think people need music. I think that music makes a difference.”