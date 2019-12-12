Savannah shooting suspect indicted for murder

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A grand jury indicted a Savannah murder suspect. Juadon Travus Walker, 23, faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Savannah Police say Walker shot and killed Travis Eady, 32.

On August 29th in Yamacraw Village, SPD officers responded to the 400 block of W. Bryan Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Eady suffering from gunshot wounds. Eady was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police arrested Walker for Eady’s murder on October 6th.

