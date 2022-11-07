SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10.

You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia State Railroad Museum. Families can take a ride on the locomotive train ride, participate in some Tin Soldier training, play historic children’s games and more, according to the Coastal Heritage Society.

The Gretchen Greene School of Dance will also perform and families can buy artisan spinning tops made by the Lowcountry Turners.

“Tis the season for our annual Savannah Santa Train, a fun and festive day to celebrate the holidays!” said CHS Education Specialist, Elisabeth Chappell. “We will have many unique crafts and educational activities that allow visitors to share in the spirit of the season. Santa’s workshop will be filled with creativity, discovery, and play! Of course, this special day will include a visit with jolly ol’ Santa Claus! “

Free donuts and coffee are available, alongside several food trucks.