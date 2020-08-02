Savannah sanitation services to be impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, the City of Savannah’s Sanitation Department will suspend all residential collection on Monday and will follow a modified schedule for the rest of the week.

Collection will be pushed back by one day this week, the City says.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be open until noon Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. The Bacon Park Transfer Station will be closed on Monday and will reopen as normal on Wednesday.

Street cleaning and most commercial collection will also be suspended. Downtown compactors will be serviced early Monday morning.

Vegetative waste collection may be further delayed due to storm impacts.

The City is advising Savannahians to secure their carts and other potentially windblown objects on Monday.