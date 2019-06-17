Local News

Savannah's new fire chief sworn in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah's new fire chief was officially sworn in Monday afternoon at city hall.

Derik Minard joins Savannah Fire Rescue from Westminster, Colorado. There, he worked his way up from firefighter to battalion chief, then to EMS chief and later deputy fire chief of operations.

From meeting with summer campers to assisting with a blaze at an abandoned hotel fire, it was a busy first week on the job for the new chief.

 

 

Minard says it's an honor to accept the position at Savannah's historic fire department.

He is the department's 35th chief.

