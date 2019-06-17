Savannah's new fire chief sworn in

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah's new fire chief was officially sworn in Monday afternoon at city hall.

Derik Minard joins Savannah Fire Rescue from Westminster, Colorado. There, he worked his way up from firefighter to battalion chief, then to EMS chief and later deputy fire chief of operations.

From meeting with summer campers to assisting with a blaze at an abandoned hotel fire, it was a busy first week on the job for the new chief.

Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard and Battalion Chief Ira Harper were among the 4 Savannah Fire units and support personnel who assisted Chatham Fire at the scene of the abandoned hotel fire, located at 8 West Gateway Blvd. pic.twitter.com/8Wb20XmhXL — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) June 12, 2019

Minard says it's an honor to accept the position at Savannah's historic fire department.

He is the department's 35th chief.