Savannah's Matthew 'Showbiz' Jackson honored as Globetrotter legend

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Savannah native is recognized as being one of the greats of a world-famous basketball team.

Matthew "Showbiz" Jackson was honored as a Globetrotter legend during a ceremony in Atlanta over the weekend. It's the team's highest distinction short of jersey retirement.

Jackson is the first Savannahian to be inducted into this elite group in the team's 93 year history.

He toured for 20 seasons with the Globetrotters and visited more than 75 countries during his standout career.

Jackson graduated from Beach High School and attended Savannah State. He currently lives in Buford, Georgia with his wife and is working on writing his second book.